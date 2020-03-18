TORONTO -- Shelter workers in Indonesia got a tutorial on good hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic from someone who's never even used a sink.

Cinta, a female orangutan, was seen demonstrating her hand-washing skills at the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation facilities in Borneo, Indonesia.

Cinta was rescued by the foundation when she was only four months old and is featured in the Orangutan Jungle School TV show.

In a Facebook post, the show asks Internet users to carefully observe her "excellent hand washing technique."

The non-profit organization is dedicated to the conservation of the Bornean orangutan and their habitat. It was established in 1991 and is currently taking care of almost 650 animals with the help of some 400 staff.

According to the group, the orangutan is Asia's only great ape and is only found on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra.