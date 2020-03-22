MONTREAL -- A long line of vehicles formed Friday night at the Thousand Islands Border Crossing as Canadians returned home just before the U.S. border closure.

Dusti Patterson and her boyfriend were driving back into the state of New York when she noticed the long line of Canadian cars trying to make it back into the country.

Meanwhile, she noted they were practically the only vehicle headed south.

The massive border closure was triggered in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19.