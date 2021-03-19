Canada's top doctor says there's concern that an increase in more transmissible variants of the COVID-19 virus may be threatening the country's progress in containing the spread of infections.

And while Canada's vaccine rollout has been gaining speed over the past few weeks, Dr. Theresa Tam says the country is in a “crucial moment” in the battle between vaccines and variants.

“If we don't slow down the spread of the variants, Team Vaccine is at risk of falling behind,” Tam said in a press conference Friday.

“But if we can hold on and give it that last push, by keeping up with personal protective measures and limiting our contacts to the extent possible, we will clear the path for Team Vaccine to cross the finish line.”

There have been nearly 4,500 variant cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 90 per cent of those related to the variant first detected in the U.K., Tam said, adding that in parts of Canada, variants of concern are making up a higher proportion of all new cases.

The country's vaccination rollout, while still reaching only a small minority of Canadians, has been having some positive effects, she added.

Tam said rates of COVID-19 are dropping in people 80 years of age or older, and there is a “downward trend” in outbreaks at long-term care homes.

“Each week a new high is being set for the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered with over 670,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered this past week alone, more than 3.5 million doses administered to date, across Canada,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated Friday that Canada is still on pace to vaccinate all residents who want a vaccine by the end of September.

Trudeau added that Canada is now set to receive a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine every week through the end of May.

Canada is also finalizing a deal with the United States to get 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca from its southern neighbour by the end of March.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand noted Canada will have received 9.5 million doses of all vaccines by the end of the month.

She also said Canada is set to receive 36.5 million doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June and 118 million by the end of September.

Ontario said Friday it would expand its vaccine effort starting next week to those aged 75 and older, with certain pharmacies set to administer doses to more seniors. Premier Doug Ford said the province's immunization rollout is ahead of schedule.

In Quebec, meanwhile, Health Minister Christian Dube on Friday lauded the 38,459 vaccine doses administered in the province a day earlier - a daily record since the inoculation campaign began. Roughly 9.8 per cent of Quebec's population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Trudeau also said Friday that the federal government has deployed the Canadian Armed Forces to Northern Manitoba to help roll out vaccines in First Nations communities that are otherwise hard to reach.

Timing of upcoming holidays such as Easter, which is two weeks away, will be cause for caution, Tam said, adding it's “not the time to have big gatherings.”

While some parts of Canada have seen restrictive measures loosening recently, Tam says people need to “hold on for a bit longer.”

“The vaccine (rollout) is just escalating,” she said. “There is a sense of course that this has been going on for so long that many people are having some difficulties keeping things up. So I do think that this is absolutely not the time to let go of those measures.”

To date, over 922,000 cases of COVID-19, including more than 22,500 deaths have been reported across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.