Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday

The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada will still be required to be vaccinated.

The mandates first came into effect in October 30, 2021, and have required all passengers on planes or trains to be fully vaccinated to be allowed to board.

The mandates have been the subject of heavy criticism from the Conservative Party of Canada in the House of Commons in recent months.