TORONTO -- More than a dozen sites across the country this week will mark what some have dubbed “V-Day” as the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations reach the arms of Canadians.

The landmark moment is expected following Sunday night shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that landed at Mirabel International Airport in Montreal, where the first group of Canadians is likely to receive the shot Monday.

While it’s the moment many have been waiting for, infectious disease specialist told CTV’s Your Morning that this first batch of 30,000 shots being sent to 14 “point of use” sites in Canada is more like a “trial run” until more shipments arrive in the coming days and weeks.

“It’s a small initial batch,” said Bogoch. “These [14] programs are going to start. It’s going to take some time for them to take off, but they are going to take off, and soon every Canadian will be able to get access to this and this terrible pandemic will come to an end.”

The big week finally comes more than nine months after the World Health Organization officially labelled global SARS-COV-2 outbreaks a pandemic and Canadians first entered lockdown amid a first wave of infections. Since then, infections dipped and surged again. Health officials have confirmed more than 460,000 cases of COVID-19 and close to 13,500 deaths. Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 1.6 million people.

The Pfizer-BioNTech shots are the first of several vaccines likely to hit the market next year, according to experts, after record-breaking development and production by scientists around the world.

“This is incredible stuff. We all know how horrible it’s been with the pandemic globally and of course here in Canada,” said Bogoch.

But officials are still warning that “V-Day” excitement doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. On Sunday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canadians should continue wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding gatherings and using the COVID Alert exposure notification app.

“This is good news. But our fight against COVID-19 is not over,” he wrote. “Now more than ever, let’s keep up our vigilance.”

Bogoch agreed that Canadians should “double down” in the coming weeks as the vaccination programs are likely to face a number of hurdles. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s requirements are particularly complicated, including the need to be stored at -70 C. The Moderna vaccine candidate, which has yet to be approved by Health Canada, has less complicated storage requirements and could be the game-changer needed for the most vulnerable populations, said Bogoch.

“When we have access to that one, that’s going to be a much easier vaccine to take into long-term care facilities, or to Indigenous communities that are more remote,” he said, adding that a “mobile truck” operation could even administer a less complex vaccine like Moderna’s to people experiencing homelessness in urban areas.

“There’s a lot of good that we can do,” he said. “We just have to work within the confines of the vaccine properties that we have access to.”

That means that the Pfizer-BioNTech shots may not reach some long-term care homes where the most vulnerable Canadians reside. Instead, the product needs to be stored, thawed and administered at the point of care facilities. That means remote communities aren’t likely to see the Pfizer-BioNTech product anytime soon. The territories, for example, don’t currently have distribution sites capable of storing the vaccines at the ultra-cold temperatures needed.

While this week is a promising milestone during a long pandemic, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is not the COVID-19 panacea. Canadians are a long way out from “normal,” said Bogoch.

“We’ll probably start to see a lifting of these health restrictions when enough Canadians have had access to the vaccine,” he said.