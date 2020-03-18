March 18 – The province announced 45 new cases of COVID-19. Thirteen people are in hospital with the novel coronavirus, and seven of those are in intensive care, said British Columbia health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

March 17 – Health officials in British Columbia announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and another three deaths from the virus, including two who were residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

March 16 – Three more deaths connected to COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. All of whom were residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre. Health officials also announced 30 new cases for a total of 103 in the province. Many of the new cases were related to the Pacific Dental Conference.

March 14 – Health officials announced nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 73. Five cases are linked to a cluster at the Lynn Valley Care Centre. Seven of the new cases were located in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, one in the Fraser Health region, and one in the province's Interior Health region.

March 13 – Eleven new cases are confirmed, including three cases involving administrative staff at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. A close contact of previously confirmed case linked to Lynn Valley Care Centre also tested positive. Five others were related to travel abroad to Iran, Egypt, the Philippines, and Mexico. Two cases were still under investigation.

March 12 – Seven new cases of the coronavirus were reported in B.C., including three at a second care home in Metro Vancouver.

Revera Inc. confirmed that two staff members, a man and a woman in their 40s, and one resident, a man in his 90s, at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver have tested positive for COVID-19.

The other four cases are all located in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Three of those cases are travel-related. One is a man in his 40s who recently returned from the United Kingdom. Two more are a couple -- a man and a woman -- in their 40s who were recently on a tour in Egypt.

The last case announced is a man in his 50s. Officials are still working to determine where and how he contracted the virus.

March 11 – British Columbia has identified seven new cases of COVID-19, including two community cases that have no link to recent travel or other patients with the virus.

The two community cases were picked up from the Fraser Health region and include a woman in her 60s who is in hospital in stable condition and a man in his 60s who is being isolated at home.

Three of the new cases are linked to people who recently travelled to Egypt. The other two involve care workers -- a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s -- from a seniors’ home where an outbreak has been reported. Both are recovering at home.

March 10 – Seven new cases of the COVID-19 virus were identified, including two people who work at the North Vancouver care home where a resident recently died.

Two employees of the Lynn Valley Care Centre tested positive for the virus.

Two of the other newly identified COVID-19 patients are also so-called "community cases," which means they did not travel recently and do not have any known linked to positive cases. One is a man in his 90s who is being treated in hospital, the other is a man in his 40s who is in isolation at home.

The remaining three cases are all travellers from the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which including Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore.

One is a woman in her 60s who recently returned from a tour in Egypt. The other two travellers are a man in his 40s who recently returned from Germany and a man in his 90s who was on the Grand Princess cruise that ended up quarantined in California. Both are in isolation at home.

March 9 – One of the residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre died on March 8, provincial health officials said. The man was in his 80s and had pre-existing health issues, they added. The announcement marked the first recorded death in the country from COVID-19. Elderly people are considered to be especially vulnerable to the disease.

Health officials in the province also announced five new cases: a health-care worker in her 40s connected to the Lynn Valley care home, a woman in her 50s who was recently in Iran, a man in his 30s who recently returned from Italy, and two people connected to the community case -- a man in his teens and another man in his 50s.

March 7 – B.C. Health officials announced six new cases, bringing the province’s total to 27. Two of the cases are residents of Lynn Valley Care Centre, a long-term care home in North Vancouver. It’s believed they contracted the virus from a home care worker who was previously identified as the first community case. All residents at this home have now been screened.

A man in his 50s who recently travelled to Iran and a woman in her 50s who is a close household contact were also diagnosed. The other two cases, a man and a woman in their 60s,were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship and are hospitalized.

The woman who was reported to be in critical condition on March 4 was now in stable condition.

March 5 – B.C. confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, including a woman in her 50s (case 21) with no recent travel history who was believed to be Canada’s first “community case," identified through the annual influenza surveillance program.

Four of the cases were “close household contacts” of the man in his 60s, or case 10 reported on March 3, who had travelled to Iran.They are a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 60s. Case 18 and 19 are a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s who livein the same household and recently returned from Iran. Case 20 is a Seattle, Washington woman in her 50s who frequently travels to Metro Vancouver and wasvisiting family in the Fraser Health region.

March 4 – A woman in her 80s from the Vancouver area, recently returned from travelling in Hong Kong and India, was in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the woman was part of a tour group in India and officials were looking at who else was on the trip and whether they may have also been exposed.

March 3 – A man in his 50s who recently returned from Iran was the ninth case in B.C. His case is unrelated to any of the previously reported cases, and the patient is currently in isolation at home.

Later on Tuesday, two women and one man in his 60s in the Vancouver area who recently travelled to Iran were announced as the 10th, 11th, and 12th cases in the province. One of the women, who is in her 30s, contracted the virus in a household linked to the eighth B.C. case reported on Feb. 29.

Feb. 29 – British Columbia reported a woman in her 60s, visiting from Iran and staying with family in B.C., tested positive. She was in isolation at home along with others who were at risk. She arrived earlier in the week.

B.C. officials report that three additional patients were now fully recovered.

Feb. 24 – A B.C. man in his 40s who was in close contact with B.C.'s sixth case reported on Feb. 20, was the province’s seventh case. He was in isolation and monitored from home.

Feb. 20 – A woman in her 30s who recently returned from Iran was B.C.’s sixth’s presumptive case and was in self-isolation at home.

Feb. 14 – A woman in her 30s, who recently returned from China, was B.C.’s fifth case and Canada’s eighth. She was in self-isolation at home.

Feb. 6 – B.C .confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, involving a man and a woman in their 30s from Wuhan, China, who were visiting the second B.C. case announced on Feb. 4.

Feb. 4 – A woman in her 50s was B.C.’s second presumptive case, and Canada’s fifth case. She had close contact with family visitors from Wuhan and was in self-isolation at home.

Jan. 28 – A man in his 40s and resident of the Vancouver Coastal health region was British Columbia’s first presumptive case. He had recently returned from Wuhan the prior week and was tested on Sunday, Jan. 26 and was in self-isolation at home. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 19.