Updates – Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Across Canada
Cases
|Total
|New Today
|727
|0
Case Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|707
|11
|9
Cases Today (March 19)
No new cases reported yet today.
British Columbia (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|231
|231
|0
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|219
|5
|7
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|6,326
|---
|---
Case History
March 18 – The province announced 45 new cases of COVID-19. Thirteen people are in hospital with the novel coronavirus, and seven of those are in intensive care, said British Columbia health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
March 17 – Health officials in British Columbia announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and another three deaths from the virus, including two who were residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre.
March 16 – Three more deaths connected to COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. All of whom were residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre. Health officials also announced 30 new cases for a total of 103 in the province. Many of the new cases were related to the Pacific Dental Conference.
March 14 – Health officials announced nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 73. Five cases are linked to a cluster at the Lynn Valley Care Centre. Seven of the new cases were located in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, one in the Fraser Health region, and one in the province's Interior Health region.
March 13 – Eleven new cases are confirmed, including three cases involving administrative staff at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. A close contact of previously confirmed case linked to Lynn Valley Care Centre also tested positive. Five others were related to travel abroad to Iran, Egypt, the Philippines, and Mexico. Two cases were still under investigation.
March 12 – Seven new cases of the coronavirus were reported in B.C., including three at a second care home in Metro Vancouver.
Revera Inc. confirmed that two staff members, a man and a woman in their 40s, and one resident, a man in his 90s, at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver have tested positive for COVID-19.
The other four cases are all located in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
Three of those cases are travel-related. One is a man in his 40s who recently returned from the United Kingdom. Two more are a couple -- a man and a woman -- in their 40s who were recently on a tour in Egypt.
The last case announced is a man in his 50s. Officials are still working to determine where and how he contracted the virus.
March 11 – British Columbia has identified seven new cases of COVID-19, including two community cases that have no link to recent travel or other patients with the virus.
The two community cases were picked up from the Fraser Health region and include a woman in her 60s who is in hospital in stable condition and a man in his 60s who is being isolated at home.
Three of the new cases are linked to people who recently travelled to Egypt. The other two involve care workers -- a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s -- from a seniors’ home where an outbreak has been reported. Both are recovering at home.
March 10 – Seven new cases of the COVID-19 virus were identified, including two people who work at the North Vancouver care home where a resident recently died.
Two employees of the Lynn Valley Care Centre tested positive for the virus.
Two of the other newly identified COVID-19 patients are also so-called "community cases," which means they did not travel recently and do not have any known linked to positive cases. One is a man in his 90s who is being treated in hospital, the other is a man in his 40s who is in isolation at home.
The remaining three cases are all travellers from the Vancouver Coastal Health region, which including Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore.
One is a woman in her 60s who recently returned from a tour in Egypt. The other two travellers are a man in his 40s who recently returned from Germany and a man in his 90s who was on the Grand Princess cruise that ended up quarantined in California. Both are in isolation at home.
March 9 – One of the residents of the Lynn Valley Care Centre died on March 8, provincial health officials said. The man was in his 80s and had pre-existing health issues, they added. The announcement marked the first recorded death in the country from COVID-19. Elderly people are considered to be especially vulnerable to the disease.
Health officials in the province also announced five new cases: a health-care worker in her 40s connected to the Lynn Valley care home, a woman in her 50s who was recently in Iran, a man in his 30s who recently returned from Italy, and two people connected to the community case -- a man in his teens and another man in his 50s.
March 7 – B.C. Health officials announced six new cases, bringing the province’s total to 27. Two of the cases are residents of Lynn Valley Care Centre, a long-term care home in North Vancouver. It’s believed they contracted the virus from a home care worker who was previously identified as the first community case. All residents at this home have now been screened.
A man in his 50s who recently travelled to Iran and a woman in her 50s who is a close household contact were also diagnosed. The other two cases, a man and a woman in their 60s,were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship and are hospitalized.
The woman who was reported to be in critical condition on March 4 was now in stable condition.
March 5 – B.C. confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19, including a woman in her 50s (case 21) with no recent travel history who was believed to be Canada’s first “community case," identified through the annual influenza surveillance program.
Four of the cases were “close household contacts” of the man in his 60s, or case 10 reported on March 3, who had travelled to Iran.They are a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 60s. Case 18 and 19 are a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s who livein the same household and recently returned from Iran. Case 20 is a Seattle, Washington woman in her 50s who frequently travels to Metro Vancouver and wasvisiting family in the Fraser Health region.
March 4 – A woman in her 80s from the Vancouver area, recently returned from travelling in Hong Kong and India, was in critical condition at Vancouver General Hospital. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the woman was part of a tour group in India and officials were looking at who else was on the trip and whether they may have also been exposed.
March 3 – A man in his 50s who recently returned from Iran was the ninth case in B.C. His case is unrelated to any of the previously reported cases, and the patient is currently in isolation at home.
Later on Tuesday, two women and one man in his 60s in the Vancouver area who recently travelled to Iran were announced as the 10th, 11th, and 12th cases in the province. One of the women, who is in her 30s, contracted the virus in a household linked to the eighth B.C. case reported on Feb. 29.
Feb. 29 – British Columbia reported a woman in her 60s, visiting from Iran and staying with family in B.C., tested positive. She was in isolation at home along with others who were at risk. She arrived earlier in the week.
B.C. officials report that three additional patients were now fully recovered.
Feb. 24 – A B.C. man in his 40s who was in close contact with B.C.'s sixth case reported on Feb. 20, was the province’s seventh case. He was in isolation and monitored from home.
Feb. 20 – A woman in her 30s who recently returned from Iran was B.C.’s sixth’s presumptive case and was in self-isolation at home.
Feb. 14 – A woman in her 30s, who recently returned from China, was B.C.’s fifth case and Canada’s eighth. She was in self-isolation at home.
Feb. 6 – B.C .confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, involving a man and a woman in their 30s from Wuhan, China, who were visiting the second B.C. case announced on Feb. 4.
Feb. 4 – A woman in her 50s was B.C.’s second presumptive case, and Canada’s fifth case. She had close contact with family visitors from Wuhan and was in self-isolation at home.
Jan. 28 – A man in his 40s and resident of the Vancouver Coastal health region was British Columbia’s first presumptive case. He had recently returned from Wuhan the prior week and was tested on Sunday, Jan. 26 and was in self-isolation at home. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 19.
Alberta (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|119
|---
|---
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|119
|0
|0
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|---
|14,447
|---
Case History
March 18 – Alberta health officials announced another 22 cases of COVID-19, for a total of 119 cases. Seven of the cases are suspected to be community transmission and three are in Intensive Care Units.
March 17 – Health officials in Alberta announced 23 new cases.
March 16 – There are 18 new cases -- the highest single-day tally for the province so far.
March 15 – Alberta health officials announced 17 new cases, brinigng the total to 56. The new cases two that are believed to be "community cases" with no connection to international travel.
March 14 – Ten new cases were confirmed in Alberta, including two in which patients were admitted to intensive care.
Six of the new cases are in the Calgary Zone, the other four are in the Edmonton Zone.
Eight of the cases are connected to international travel. The province is investigating the other two cases.
Both patients admitted to intensive care are in their 60s.
March 13 – Six new cases were confirmed, all involving travel. One was a man from Edmonton who attended a conference in Vancouver where a positive case had been identified. The remaining cases were from the Calgary area. One recently returned from Florida, while the others were household contacts of a previously confirmed case.
March 12 – Four new cases, all in the Calgary-area, are announced, bringing the provincial total to 23.The cases involve a two-year old child, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 70s. The four recently returned from travel to Jordan, Egypt, France, Germany, and Florida.
March 11 – Five new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Alberta. All of those cases are linked to travel.
One case involves an Edmonton man in his 30s who recently came back from international travel and also visited Misericordia Hospital for an unrelated, previously scheduled treatment prior to being tested and diagnosed.Alberta Public Health is now contacting anyone who was in direct contact with him. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said there is no risk to patients at the hospital “at this time.”
The other four cases are a man in his 20s and three women in their 30s, three of whom are from Calgary and one from the central zone. All five patients recently travelled abroad to countries including Iran, Egypt, Spain, Washington state and Mexico.
March 10 – Seven more cases were confirmed by health officials, doubling the number of cases in Alberta. All patients likely caught the virus while travelling. Destinations included France, the Netherlands, Egypt, Iran, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, the Philippines and the United States. Several travellers visited more than one country. One individual was also on the MS Braemar cruise. One of the patients had a pre-existing health condition and was transported to hospital.
Three are from the Edmonton area, a male in his 70s and a female in her 60s who had travelled together, and a female in her 30s. Four cases are from the Calgary area, involving a man in his 50s, two females in their 30s, and a female in her forties.
March 9 – Alberta health officials announced three additional cases, bringing the province's total to seven.
One case involves an Edmonton-area woman in her 70s who had come in contact with the case announced on March 8 who had contracted the virus while on the Grande Princess cruise. The sixth case is a Calgary-area man in his 30s who had travelled in Ukraine, the Netherlands and Turkey who had also been in close contact with the fourth case identified on March 8. The last case is a Calgary-area woman in her 50s who was on the MS Braemar cruise ship from Feb. 11 to March 4.
All Alberta cases are now confirmed and the province no longer requires additional confirmation from the National Microbiology Laboratory.
March 8 – Health officials said a man in his 60s from the Edmonton region was the third presumptive case. He had been on the Grand Princess cruise before he returned to Alberta on Feb. 21.
The fourth presumed case is a woman in her 30s from the Calgary region. She had been in close contact with someone who had recently travelled in Europe, including visits to Ukraine, Turkey and the Netherlands. This person is also a resident of Alberta, and is currently undergoing tests.
Both presumptive cases are recovering in isolation at home.
March 6 – A man in his 40s in the Edmonton region was announced as the province’s second presumptive case after he tested positive upon returning from visiting the United States. He had visited Illinois, Michigan and Ohio before returning home on Feb. 28. The source of his infection is a companion who travelled with him in the U.S. who had previously been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship. This travel companion is one of the confirmed cases in B.C.
March 5 – A woman in her 50s from the Calgary area who recently travelled aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship in California was identified as Alberta's first presumptive case of COVID-19. This case was confirmed on March 6, and the patient is self-isolating.
Saskatchewan (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|16
|2
|14
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|14
|0
|0
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|1,978
|---
|---
Case History
March 18 – Saskatchewan announced eight more presumptive cases, doubling their case total to 16.
March 17 – Saskatchewan health officials announced an eighth case of COVID-19.
March 16 – The seventh case was announced by Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer as a person who recently returned from Arizona.
March 14 – Four new presumptive positive cases were confirmed in a press release. Of the four cases, three were recorded in Regina while the fourth was identified in northern Saskatchewan.
Two of the presumptive cases are two people in their 40s living in the same household in Regina. One recently travelled to Vancouver for a dental conference where one of the attendees was confirmed to have COVID-19.
The third person tested in Regina is in their 20s and has a history of travel to Tennessee. They are also self-isolating.
The fourth case from Northern Saskatchewan is a health care worker in their 30s, with a history of travel to Nigeria and Germany, as well as Alberta.
March 13 – The second presumptive case is a person in their 60s who recently visited Oregon, who is isolating at home.
March 12 – Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health announced the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 involving a woman in her 60s who recently travelled to Egypt.
Manitoba (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|15
|15
|0
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|15
|0
|0
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|2,912
|---
|---
Case History
March 18 – Two new presumptive cases were reported in Manitoba. One of the cases involves a woman in her 50s and the other involves a man in his 70s. Both live in Winnipeg.
March 17 – Authorities in Manitoba announced seven additional cases, bringing the provincial total to 15. Three cases involved individuals in their 60s, while the others were under 60.
March 16 – A man in his 80s is the eighth presumptive case. He had recently been travelling.
March 15 – Provincial health officials announced three new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to seven. The fifth case is a man in his 70s, the sixth is a woman in her 70s and the seventh case is a woman in her 50s. All three are suspected to be travel-related.
March 13 – A Winnipeg man in his 40s who recently travelled to South Korea, the Philippines and Japan is the province’s fourth case.
March 12 – Manitoba health officials announced the first presumptive case: a woman in her 40s who had recently travelled to the Philippines. Two other presumptive cases were identified, both involving men in their 30s, who were likely exposed through recent travel. These cases were later lab-confirmed.
Ontario (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|214
|214
|0
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|208
|5
|1
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|13,897
|10,305
|3,378
Case History
March 18 – Ontario confirmed 25 new cases. Most of those cases involve people who recently travelled to places such as the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, or who are in close contact with other confirmed cases. Three of the new cases are in Toronto.
March 17 – Thirteen new cases were announced in Ontario, including one death. On Tuesday, Ontario's health minister confirmed that a 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region had died. The virus was discovered after the man's death, and as of Tuesday morning, it was unclear whether the virus was the cause of death. A fourteenth case was announced late Tuesday night in Algoma, Ont.
March 16 – Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 177.
March 15 – Health officials confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19, marking the biggest single-day jump since Ontario public health began tracking cases. Of the 42 new cases, there are 14 in Toronto, five in Peel, five in Ottawa, three in Hamilton, three in York Region, two in Waterloo, two in Durham, two in Simcoe-Muskoka, two in Grey-Bruce, one in Niagara, one in Haliburton-Kawartha-Pineridge, one in Peterborough and the location of one case listed as "pending." All but one case is currently in self-isolation. The patient from Simcoe-Muskoka has been hospitalized.
March 14 – Ontario’s ministry of health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including nine cases in the city of Toronto. At least two of the latest cases cited travel to the United States as the cause of infection, while two others transmitted the virus while travelling in Asia.
March 13 – 19 new cases were confirmed, involving 8 women, 6 men, 5 with details yet to be confirmed. They involve travel to or close contact with someone who had travelled to the United States, Egypt and elsewhere. Eighteen of the new cases were in self-isolation, 17 were in the Greater Toronto Area and another was from the Waterloo region. A woman in her 80s from the Niagara region was hospitalized.
March 12 – Ontario health officials announced 17 new cases of COVID-19, including patients in the Toronto, Peel, Waterloo and Muskoka regions. All have been released are in an self-isolation.
Most notably, one of the new cases involved a baby boy who came in close contact with another patient. He was treated at the North York General Hospital in Toronto before being released.
Among the 17 cases, 13 have connections to recent travel, while the other four came in close contact with patients who’ve already tested positive for the virus.
An 18th case was added late in the evening: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19. She had recently returned from a trip to Britain. The prime minister said he was not showing any symptoms but was self-isolating for two weeks as a precaution.
March 11 – Five new cases were reported across Ontario.
Ottawa’s first case involves a man in his 40s who recently travelled to Austria. He is self-isolating at home after visiting the Ottawa hospital. As of March 9, Austria reported 182 cases of the virus.
Three patients in the Greater Toronto Area tested positive for the virus. Those patients include a woman in her 30s who recently travelled to Egypt, and a man and a woman in their 30s who recently travelled to the U.S. The man sought care at Toronto Western Hospital and the woman attended Hamilton Health Sciences. Both are self-isolated at home.
The fifth case involves a woman in her 40s who recently travelled to the U.S. She is in self-isolation.
March 10 – Ontario health officials confirmed the province's 36th case, a man in his 40s who travelled to Switzerland and was in self-isolation. The 37th case was reported later in the same day -- a patient in Sudbury. The Sudbury man had recently travelled to Toronto for the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference on March 2 and 3. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at the conference on March 2.
March 9 – Ontario reported three new cases. The first two involved a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who recently travelled to Iran, and were tested at North York General Hospital.
That evening, Ontario confirmed its third new case of the day: a woman in her 30s who was tested at the Brampton Civic Hospital. She had come in close contact with someone who had previously tested positive for the virus. All three are self-isolating.
March 8 – A woman in her 40s who had returned from Colorado on March 2nd was the 29th confirmed case in Ontario. She was seen at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and was in self-isolation.
Later in the day, a woman in her 60s who returned from France on March 2 and was tested at Scarborough Health Network - General Site on March 7 and a man in his 60s who returned from Washington, D.C. on March 3 and was tested at North York General Hospital on March 7, were confirmed as the province’s 30th and 31st cases.
That evening, a man in his 50s who was tested at Brampton Civic Hospital and recently travelled to Germany was also confirmed to have the virus. He is self-isolating.
March 6 – Ontario’s Ministry of Health announced five more confirmed cases, including the wife of the province’s 23rd patient and bringing the province’s total confirmed cases to 28.The woman and man, both in their 60s, were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Shipthat sailed in February to Mexico. The couple returned to Canada on Feb. 28 and were tested at Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Hospital.
A man in his 40s who had travelled to Las Vegas and returned on Feb. 28, was tested at Toronto Western Hospital. The third new case was a man in his 50s who returned home from Iran on Feb. 27 and was tested at North York General on March 3. The two latest cases were a man in his 20s who returned from Italy on March 3 and was tested at Mount Sinai Hospital and a woman in her 60s who returned from Iran on March 2 and was tested at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital. All cases were in self-isolation at home.
March 5 – The province confirmed two new cases involving a woman in her 50s who returned from Italy on March 3 and went to Kitchener, Ont.’s Grand River Hospital with mild symptoms. The other case was a man in his 60s who recently returned from Iran on Feb. 29. Both went into self-isolation at home.
Peel Regional Health later confirmed the province’s 23rd case, a man in his 60s who was aboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship out of San Francisco from February 11-21 and returned to Canada on February 28.
March 3 – Two new cases involving residents in the Greater Toronto Area were confirmed, bringing the Ontario total to 20. A woman in her 70s from York Region who came back from Egypt on Feb. 20 was tested on March 1, while a man in his 50s who returned from Iran on Feb. 25 was tested at North York General on Feb. 29. Both were in self-isolation.
March 2 – Three new cases were confirmed in Ontario, bringing Canada's total to 27.
A Toronto woman in her 60s, who returned from Egypt on Feb. 20, was tested at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Feb. 29 and went into self-isolation.
Another woman in her 70s, who also returned from Egypt on Feb. 20, is the roommate of a confirmed case in North York.
A man in his 60s, who recently returned from Iran, is a close contact of another case in North York.
March 1 – Ontario confirmed four new cases.
A Toronto man in his 50s, temporarily living in Vaughan, was tested at Mackenzie Health on Feb. 28. He is the brother of one of the previously reported cases with a travel history to Iran. He had no community exposure and was in self-isolation.
A man in his 40s and the husband the 34-year-old woman confirmed on Feb. 29 was tested at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Feb 28. He had returned with his wife and toddler from Iran on Feb. 26 and self-isolated prior to developing symptoms.
A man in his 60s, who had returned from Iran on Feb. 23, was tested on Feb. 28 at North York General Hospital, discharged and went into self-isolation the same day.
A female in her 70s from Newmarket is a contact of, and was in Egypt with the eighth case that was reported on Feb. 28. She was seen at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Feb. 29, tested, and went into self-isolation.
Feb. 29 – Ontario confirmed three new cases of COVID-19.
A 34-year-old woman, with a travel history to Iran, was tested at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Feb. 27, one day after arriving in Toronto. She was not admitted, but was in self-isolation.
A 51-year-old woman, who returned to Toronto from Iran on Feb. 22, went to a clinic in Ajax on Feb. 28. She was tested at Lakeridge Health Ajax Pickering, discharged and put in self-isolation.
Her 69-year-old husband, who accompanied her to the clinic and hospital was also tested, discharged, and put in self-isolation. He did not have any recent travel history to Iran.Feb. 28 – A man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on Feb. 25 with a travel history to Iran, was the province’s seventh case and Canada’s 15th. He went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Feb. 26, was tested and discharged the same day and went into self-isolation.
A man in his 80s, with a travel history to Egypt, was Ontario’s eighth case. He arrived in Toronto on Feb. 20 and went to Scarborough Health Network’s General Hospital on Feb. 27. He was tested and discharged the same day, and was in self-isolation.
Feb. 27 – The husband of Ontario’s fifth case, a man in his 60s, tested positive for the virus and was in self-isolation at home.
Feb. 26 – A Toronto woman in her 60s with a travel history to Iran was the 12th confirmed case in Canada and Ontario’s fifth case. She went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Feb. 24 where she was tested and discharged the same day, and went into self-isolation.
Feb. 23 – A woman in her 20s from Toronto was the 10th presumptive case in Canada and fourth in Ontario. She arrived from China and went to North York General Hospital on Feb. 21 and was tested. She was discharged and went into self-isolation at home.
Jan. 31 – Ontario confirmed its third case in London. A woman in her 20s arrived in Toronto from China on Jan. 23 without any symptoms. She began exhibiting symptoms the next day, on Jan. 24, was tested the same day and was otherwise in isolation at home. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 12.
Jan. 27 – Ontario confirmed its second presumptive case in Toronto. The patient, who had been in self-isolation at home since returning to Canada, is the wife of the first patient. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 23.
Jan. 25 – The first case was reported in Toronto, Ontario. On Thursday, Jan 23, a patient was admitted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with a fever and respiratory symptoms and put under isolation. The patient had just returned from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, but had taken precautions since leaving China. Status: Recovered as of Feb. 23.
Quebec (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|94
|94
|0
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|92
|1
|1
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|8,934
|5,213
|3,627
Case History
March 18 – Officials in Qubec announced an additional 20 cases and the province's first death of an elderly woman.
March 17 – Quebec health officials announced an additional 24 cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s total to 74.
March 16 – Additional cases were confirmed in the province, brining the total number to 50.
March 15 – Another 11 cases were confirmed, the cases are spread across the province and include one in Montreal. The first case of a visitor from outside Quebec was also identified. Later the same day, an additional four cases were announced.
March 14 – The province announced four more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 21.
March 12 – Quebec health officials announced eight new cases, bringing the province’s total to 17. All eight cases were connected to international travel, though it’s not clear where each patient had gone. The ages and genders of each new case are also not known.
March 11 – An eighth and ninth case was reported in Quebec. One case involved a woman who travelled to France, while another woman returned from Italy.
March 10 – Officials raised the total number of confirmed cases to seven.
March 9 – Four cases are now confirmed and a fifth case is under investigation. One of the confirmed cases involved a Montreal-area man who had recently returned from a trip to the United States and England.
March 8 – Officials said that a person returning from a cruise was being treated in Monteregie for symptoms similar to COVID-19, making it the fourth probable case.
March 5 – The province announced the second presumptive case, involving a man who had travelled to India. A third probable case of COVID-19 was announced just hours after the second case was confirmed.
Feb. 27 – Quebec announced the province’s first presumptive case involving a woman who recently returned from Iran. The individual was in self-isolation at home.
New Brunswick (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|11
|2
|9
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|11
|0
|0
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|---
|370
|---
Case History
March 18 – The province announced three new presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of whom travelled recently or were in close contact with travellers.
March 17 – A boy under the age of ten was announced as the province's eighth case.
March 16 – A sixth presumptive case was announced, this one linked to a woman in her 20s who had recently travelled to Greece.
March 15 – Four new presumptive cases announced. Earlier, the province had identified one presumptive case and one confirmed case.
March 14 – Another presumptive COVID-19 case was reported in the province.
March 11 – New Brunswick has identified its first presumptive case of COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday. The woman is in her 50s and recently travelled to France. She was in isolation at home.
Nova Scotia (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|12
|3
|9
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|12
|0
|0
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|---
|1,141
|---
Case History
March 18 – The province announced five new cases, bringing its total to 12. Four of the new cases are travel-related, and one is linked to an earlier case.
March 17 – Two new presumptive positive cases have been identified. Both cases are travel-related and tied to earlier cases.
March 16 – Two new presumptive positive cases are identified. A woman and a man in their 50s who had close contact with someone who recently travelled abroad tested positive.
March 15 – Nova Scotia's first three presumptive cases are announced. The cases are unrelated to each other, but were related to travel abroad.
Prince Edward Island (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|11
|1
|0
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|1
|0
|0
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|147
|40
|106
Case History
March 14 – The province's first confirmed COVID-19 case was a woman who had returned from travelling.
Newfoundland and Labrador (Back to top)
Cases
|Total
|Confirmed
|Presumptive
|3
|0
|3
Status
|Active
|Recovered
|Deceased
|3
|0
|0
Test Details
|Administered
|Negative
|Pending
|---
|---
|---
Case History
March 17 – Two new presumptive cases were announced in the province.
March 14 – The province reports its first presumptive positive case.
Repatriated
9 cases involve Canadians who returned from the Grand Princess cruise ship into isolation at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ont.