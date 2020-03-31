GAZA, PALESTINIAN TERRITORY -- A U.N. aid agency has begun delivering food to the homes of impoverished Palestinians instead of making them pick up such parcels at crowded distribution centres.

It's part of an attempt to prevent a mass outbreak of the new coronavirus in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

In Iran, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, 141 more deaths were reported, pushing the death toll closer to 3,000 people.

In Israel, the military said its chief of staff was being placed into protective quarantine. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said it would pay medical expenses for anyone infected with the virus.