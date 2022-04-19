Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.

“In accordance with provincial public health guidelines, masks will no longer be required when using Uber in Canada (except Quebec) effective this Friday, April 22,” an Uber Canada spokesperson told CTVnews.ca in an email on Tuesday.

However, Uber Canada still encourages it.

“As per Health Canada’s advice, we still strongly recommend wearing a mask depending on personal risk factors and infection rates in your area,” the statement continued.

Drivers will still have the right to require their riders to wear a mask and can cancel a trip for safety reasons if the rider declines.

It is unclear if a rider can ask their driver to wear a mask.

“As we move forward, and mask guidance and COVID-19 protocols continue to evolve, we’re committed to maintaining policies that help everyone on our platform remain as safe as possible,” Uber Canada said in the statement.