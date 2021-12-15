The United States passed another grim milestone on Tuesday, as the country topped 800,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, by Wednesday morning, a total of 800,343 people had died in the country after contracting the virus.

As the world continues to battle the ongoing pandemic, here’s a look at how Canada compares.

DEATHS BY COUNTRY

According to the Johns Hopkins University tally, Canada currently sits in the 27th spot for COVID-19 fatalities, with 30,022 deaths reported as of Wednesday morning.

Canada has seen significantly fewer COVID-19 related fatalities when compared to the U.S., the U.K., and France and Germany who sit in the first, seventh, twelfth and fourteenth spots, respectively.

The United States with 800,343 deaths Brazil: 616,970 deaths India: 476,135 deaths Mexico: 296,721 deaths Russia: 286,023 deaths Peru: 201,848 deaths The United Kingdom: 147,085 deaths Indonesia: 143,960 deaths Italy: 135,049 deaths Iran: 130,831 deaths

COVID-19 FATALITIES IN CANADA

Health Canada data suggests that, as of Dec. 10, the majority (61.6 per cent) of COVID-19 related deaths in Canada have occurred among those aged 80 or older.

Individuals aged 70 to 79 account for 20.9 per cent of COVID-19 fatalities in Canada.

The majority of the COVID-19 related fatalities occurred during the first two waves of the pandemic, before vaccines were widely available.

Deaths plateaued in the summer of 2020, but began increasing again by the winter.

As of Nov. 27, 7,861 of the COVID-19 related deaths reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) were among unvaccinated Canadians.

What’s more, 752 fatalities occurred in those who were not yet protected, meaning they had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine less than 14 days earlier.

Another 731 fatalities reported to PHAC were among those partially vaccinated.