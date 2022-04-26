U.S. FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has expanded approval of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.
This is the first COVID-19 treatment approved for children younger than 12.
To be eligible for treatment, the FDA said, children must be hospitalized or have mild to moderate COVID-19 and high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, even if they are not hospitalized.
The drug, made by Gilead Sciences and sold as Veklury, had been approved to treat certain adults and patients 12 and older who weighed at least 88 pounds. It's given as an injection.
"As COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatment options for this population," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a news release. "Today's approval of the first COVID-19 therapeutic for this population demonstrates the agency's commitment to that need."
There is no COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children younger than 5 in the United States.
The FDA's approval of remdesivir for young children is "great," said Dr. Daniel Griffin, an instructor in clinical medicine and associate research scientist in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Columbia University.
Griffin called remdesivir a "very effective antiviral" at preventing the progression of COVID-19 to a more severe illness, lowering the risk of hospitalization or death, when given early in the course of COVID-19 infection.
"More recently, the results have come out -- it was a really landmark paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine -- showing that if you give remdesivir in the first five days, during the acute viral phase, before you wait for the door to close, you could prevent progression by almost 90%. It was 87% in that study. So remdesivir actually can be a very effective antiviral if you give it at the right time in the right patient," Griffin said Monday.
"If we can extend this down to children and actually give it to them during the critical time when it can make the biggest difference, finally, we're really opening up more options, because these kids don't have a lot of options," he said. "They don't have access to some of the other therapies that are restricted to that over-12 age group."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings on the rise
In December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
Can Elon Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly US$44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat 'spambots' on the service that mimic real users.
Jean Charest would say no to carbon tax, current emissions target
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to repeal the Liberal government's consumer carbon price and eliminate the federal portion of the HST on low-carbon purchases.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says
A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease.
Canada
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings on the rise
In December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
-
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning. STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton and said he is in critical condition.
-
Ontario NDP try to position themselves as government in waiting ahead of election
Ontario's New Democrats are heading into the upcoming election in their strongest position in decades, and are now setting out to accomplish what they couldn't last time -- getting voters to see them as the government in waiting.
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia moves to expel Swedish diplomats
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: Sweden's foreign minister has decried as 'unjustified and disproportionate' a decision by Russian authorities to expel several Swedish diplomats.
-
Biden issues first pardons to three felons, commutes sentences of 75 others
U.S. President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term, providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent convicted of federal bribery charges that involved trying to sell a copy of an agency file, and to two people who were convicted on drug-related charges but went on to become pillars in their communities.
-
U.S. justices hear arguments over asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico
The Biden administration in the United States is seeking the Supreme Court's go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings.
-
Suicide blast in southern Pakistan kills 3 Chinese, driver
An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, officials said. A separatist militant group claimed responsibility and said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.
-
Palestinians say man killed in Israeli West Bank raid
Israeli forces on Tuesday shot and killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man during a raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry said.
-
North Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear forces at 'maximum speed' and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech he delivered during a military parade that featured powerful weapons systems targeting the United States and its allies, state media reported Tuesday.
Politics
-
Jean Charest would say no to carbon tax, current emissions target
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to repeal the Liberal government's consumer carbon price and eliminate the federal portion of the HST on low-carbon purchases.
-
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
-
Canadian military not doing enough to detect, prevent extremism in the ranks: report
A scathing new report on racism in the Canadian Armed Forces says the military is not doing enough to detect and prevent white supremacists and other extremists from infiltrating its ranks.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves remdesivir to treat young children with COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that it has expanded approval of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir to treat patients as young as 28 days and weighing about 7 pounds.
-
Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says
A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease.
-
Experts advise Canadians to consider personal risk before getting 4th COVID vaccine dose
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Sci-Tech
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission splashes down successfully after week of delays
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station finally made its way home Monday, making a splash down landing off the coast of Florida and concluding a mission that has lasted a week longer than expected.
-
Scientists model landscapes on Titan, revealing Earth-like environments
Researchers from Stanford University have modeled the surface of one of Saturn's moons, revealing landscapes that bear a striking resemblance to those found on Earth like rivers, lakes, sand dunes and canyons.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach takes her 15th consecutive win
Nova Scotia's "Jeopardy!" champion Mattea Roach won her 15th consecutive game Monday night.
-
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shooting
Law enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
-
Johnny Depp finishes testimony in defamation case, says ex-wife left him 'broken'
Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying he was the victim of domestic violence in their relationship and was 'broken' by the time their marriage fell apart.
Business
-
Global shares advance on back of rally on Wall Street
Shares advanced Tuesday in Europe after closing mostly higher in Asia, though Chinese shares skidded on renewed concerns over pandemic lockdowns. Oil prices declined and U.S. futures were lower.
-
COVID lockdowns batter Chinese stock markets and the yuan
Chinese stocks slumped deeper into a bear market Tuesday and the yuan traded near a 17-month low as investors grow increasingly pessimistic about the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on the world's second biggest economy.
-
Key interest rate could soon go up another half percentage point, central bank says
The governor of the Bank of Canada is signalling Canada's key interest rate could go up another half percentage point in June to help wrestle inflation under control.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
-
Giant sculpture made from 350 trees to stand outside Buckingham Palace
When Britain marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne in June, a striking tree-shaped sculpture will stand outside Buckingham Palace, at the very center of the celebrations.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days - and came out victorious once again.
-
Russia stripped of hosting figure skating Grand Prix event
Russia has been stripped of hosting an event on figure skating's Grand Prix circuit next season because of the country's war on Ukraine.
-
U.S. Supreme Court tackles case about praying football coach
The U.S. Supreme Court will tackle a dispute between public school officials and a former high school football coach who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games.
Autos
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.