TORONTO -- The Canada-U.S. land border restrictions will remain in place one year later as the U.S. Homeland Security announced on Twitter that the restrictions for non-essential travel will not be lifted for at least another month.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, and in coordination with our partners in Canada and Mexico, the United States is extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through April 21, while ensuring continued flows of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021

The announcement comes just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that reopening the border isn’t an immediate priority.

“We will see what vaccinations look like, we will see what case counts look like. We will listen to experts on when we can start easing restrictions, but the safety of Canadians needs to come first,” he told CTV's Your Morning on Friday.

With files from CTV News' Cameron French.