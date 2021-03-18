U.S.-Canada land border restrictions extended for at least another month
TORONTO -- The Canada-U.S. land border restrictions will remain in place one year later as the U.S. Homeland Security announced on Twitter that the restrictions for non-essential travel will not be lifted for at least another month.
The announcement comes just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that reopening the border isn’t an immediate priority.
“We will see what vaccinations look like, we will see what case counts look like. We will listen to experts on when we can start easing restrictions, but the safety of Canadians needs to come first,” he told CTV's Your Morning on Friday.
With files from CTV News' Cameron French.