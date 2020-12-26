U.K. says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine review
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, Thursday June 25, 2020. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)
LONDON -- Britain's Department of Health said on Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
"We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice," a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph report that Britain will roll out the vaccine from Jan. 4.