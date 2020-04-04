TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will not impose retaliatory measures against the U.S. after the White House asked the manufacturing company 3M to stop exporting N95 face masks to Canada.

On Saturday morning, the prime minister said he would speak with U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming days about the flow of goods across the border and that he’s confident they will be able to find a solution.

More to come…

 