TORONTO -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the U.K.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, she immediately sought medical advice after developing the symptoms and a low fever late Wednesday.

She is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. Both she and the prime minister are self-isolating at home while awaiting her test results.

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” read the statement.

“The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special COVID-19 cabinet committee discussion.”

The incident has forced the cancellation of an in-person meeting of Canada’s first ministers.

The PMO says Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will speak with the first ministers over the phone to discuss Canada’s COVID-19 prevention measures.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also revealed Thursday that he is self-isolating after falling ill.

“I have been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe I have symptoms consistent with COVID19. But their advice is for me to limit contact with the public until I am feeling better,” he tweeted.

“All of us come into contact with many people who may be vulnerable to illness - we have to make sure we are taking measures to limit the chance that we infect them.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is directing any Canadians with symptoms to isolate themselves at home and avoid contact with others.

Anyone who is not showing symptoms, but has had a high risk of exposure to the virus-- having been in close contact with someone who is ill, for example-- is being asked to enter into a “voluntary home quarantine,” also known as “self-isolation.”

To date, Canada has 140 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Seventeen new cases were announced in Ontario Thursday, along with four new cases in Quebec, and the first presumptive cases in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.