OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resuming daily addresses on the latest measures the federal government is taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which over the last month has considerably shaken up Canadians’ lives.

After taking Sunday and Monday off to spend time with his family at Harrington Lake, the prime minister’s rural retreat 30 minutes' drive from Ottawa in Quebec, Trudeau will be providing an update on the next steps his government plans to take.

Provinces have already begun extending their emergency orders into May, and the crisis inside long-term care homes continues to prompt concern. As supplies continue to stream in, both from international and domestic suppliers, Canada has granted an Ottawa bioscience firm approval to produce and distribute of a device it claims can produce COVID-19 test results in less than an hour.

On Saturday Trudeau joined a small number of MPs in the House of Commons for a rare weekend sitting to pass the $73-billion wage subsidy program. In the agreement with opposition parties to fast-track that bill’s passage, the Liberals agreed to implement further support measures for groups that have fallen between the cracks of the existing emergency benefits.

During his own address in advance of Trudeau, outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said his caucus continues to propose “constructive solutions” to Liberal policies and is pushing for the continuation of “responsible” in-person sittings of the House of Commons.

As things stand, Parliament is set to resume the week of April 20 in both chambers, barring an agreement to extend the suspension. Scheer said his party’s support for putting off a full resumption of House business will require an agreement for “regular” accountability sessions.

Citing recently released government documents about the early planning for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic which could see additional waves in coming months, Scheer said “Canadians must be assured that the government has a plan to get ahead of those waves, and eventually get our economy back on track.”