OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked members of his cabinet to reach out to opposition parties about bringing back Parliament once again, to consider the expansions being made to COVID-19 financial aid, as he restates the reality that Canada could be in for a months-long fight against the virus.

Updating Canadians on the federal government’s response plan to the pandemic, Trudeau confirmed that starting April 6, Canadians can apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and get their money within 10 days or faster if they apply for direct deposit. But if they are set to get the new 75 per cent wage subsidy, they cannot collect both.

“It’s one or the other,” Trudeau said.

Speaking to the major expansion of the wage subsidy, Trudeau called it the largest economic program in Canadian history, and that’s why he thinks Parliament should be reconvened to assess it.

Trudeau has asked the government house leader and deputy prime minister to reach out to the other parties to discuss a date to return, something the Official Opposition has already indicated openness to, rather than signing what it called a months-long “blank cheque” to the Liberals.

“Governments of all orders across the country are stepping up to fulfill their responsibilities to Canadians. Canada hasn’t seen this type of civic mobilization since the Second World War. These are the biggest economic measures in our lifetimes, to defeat a threat to our health,” Trudeau said.

“These historic measures will support Canadians to stay home to defeat COVID-19, but the government alone cannot win this fight.”

Into a new month, and after Toronto cancelled all major events through to the end of June, Trudeau indicated that the country is likely going to be asked to follow public health measures like physical distancing and subject to additional restrictions and border closures for months, but that depends on how people act today.

Over the last few weeks, Trudeau has faced several questions about the time it’ll take before Canada comes out the other side of the pandemic, and his response has consistently been some version of “weeks or months.” Though, many of the financial assistance measures being implemented are slated to be in effect into the summer.

“How well we do this right now determines where our country will be in two weeks or two months,” Trudeau said, without offering specifics to the question of what internal projections are for the death rate due to this disease in Canada.

The number of fatalities is something other countries have discussed publicly, including the United States, where health officials estimate the death toll could reach at least 100,000 people.

“We all have to answer the call of duty. This is service that most of us have never been called upon to do…. Listening to public health rules is your duty. Staying home is your way to serve, so be smart about what you do, about the choices you make, that is how you’ll serve your country and how we’ll all serve each other,” Trudeau said.

Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, and Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng will —a day later than initially billed— provide an update on the costs of the expanded wage subsidy for Canadian businesses, after the details were still being worked out.

On Monday, Trudeau announced that any Canadian businesses whose revenue has decreased by 30 per cent or more due to the pandemic will be eligible for a 75 per cent wage subsidy, regardless of the number of employees they have. This announcement was a major increase to the initial 10 per cent wage subsidy for small- and medium-sized businesses, announced the week prior.

Aimed at helping keep employees on staff, the emergency wage subsidy is being back-dated to March 15 and will be on the first $58,700 earned, meaning up to $847 a week per employee.

This boost came after the initial $107 billion fiscal aid package passed Parliament, prompting some to wonder whether the major wage subsidy increase, which is set to cost billions more, will need Parliament to be recalled once again.

“This must be a Team Canada effort,” Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The government continues to indicate more financial assistance will come to Canadians and impacted sectors as the shutdown of many aspects of society continues, to try to flatten the curve of the virus, meaning the price tag will continue to grow.

For now, Trudeau is touting the federal approach as a “three-pronged” plan to protect jobs, support businesses, and aid those who are or will be out of work.

“And we’re not done yet,” he said.