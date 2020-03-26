OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is emphasizing the need for global co-ordination on the COVID-19 pandemic response, after taking part in a video conference call with other leaders of the G20.

“We can only overcome COVID-19 if we take action together as a global community,” Trudeau said during his daily national address from Rideau Cottage on Thursday.

Trudeau said that COVID-19 “demands a global response” and now, more than ever, all nations need to work together on ensuring supplies flow and a vaccine is developed.

Trudeau also updated Canadians on the latest domestic response efforts, which this week have already included invoking the Quarantine Act to impose mandatory self-isolation on travellers returning to Canada, and adding billions to the economic aid Canadians can claim.

From home Trudeau has been speaking regularly with other world leaders, who are also all grappling with how to respond to, or prepare for an onslaught of COVID-19 cases in their countries.

The prime minister also had more to say about the pre-announced billions in revamped emergency benefits for Canadians who are now unemployed, or off work because of the pandemic.

The Emergency Response Benefit will provide $2,000 a month for four months for those eligible.

Trudeau said the emergency benefit application portal will launch soon and Canadians will see money in their wallets within 14 days of applying, while other boosts and top-up measures are not expected to flow until May.

The prime minister also cautioned to beware of a “text scam” circulating about the new emergency benefit and urged Canadians to rely on the information available on the Government of Canada website.

Trudeau was set to receive the latest modelling from the Public Health Agency of Canada on Wednesday on the evolution of the virus and he vowed to share what he could, saying Canadians “deserve the best information we’ve got about what’s happening today and what tomorrow might bring, because otherwise the uncertainty can be really tough.”

As of Thursday morning there are 3,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases Canada-wide.

Thursday marks the 15th day since Trudeau began self-isolating on account of his wife Sophie demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms and then shortly after being confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Trudeau said that neither he nor his children have demonstrated symptoms but they’ll continue to rely on health official’s advice as to whether or not he’ll begin attending cabinet meetings and conducting other work in-person or if he’ll do as he’s asking millions of Canadians to do: stay home