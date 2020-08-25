TORONTO -- As scientists race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, there's another ongoing pursuit: the search for an effective treatment.

Since an approved COVID-19 shot is still likely many months away from the arms of Canadians, researchers around the world are testing a wide range of medications for their ability to slow the progression of the virus and improve survival among hospitalized patients.

Antiviral drugs, many of which are already used for other diseases, are at the forefront of much of the research, including in the World Health Organization’s major multinational “Solidarity” trial, which involves more than 100 countries. Researchers have been making a lot of headway since the early days of the pandemic.

“We’re starting to see rates of mortality from hospitalized patients go down around the world,” Dr. Srinivas Murthy, the principle investigator with the Canadian arm of the WHO Solidarity trial, said on CTV’s Your Morning this week. “So we’re getting better. We just need to be even better than that.”

CTVNews.ca has compiled a select guide to some of the major treatment candidates that are currently the subject of clinical trials, have been given emergency authorization or have already been ruled out as an effective treatment.

