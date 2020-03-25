TORONTO -- As of midnight, all travellers returning home to Canada must go into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days according to new measures being enacted under the Quarantine Act.

That’s according to Health Minister Patty Hajdu who announced that all travellers, with the exception of essential workers, must enter into self-isolation upon their arrival in Canada.

“Individuals who exhibit symptoms on arrival in Canada are forbidden also from using public transit to travel to their places of self-isolation,” she told the Senate on Wednesday morning.

The health minister also said those individuals will be forbidden from self-isolating in a place where they may come into contact with vulnerable people, such as the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

More to come…