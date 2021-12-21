PANGNIRTUNG, NUNAVUT -- Travel is restricted to a hamlet in Nunavut after two cases of COVID-19 were identified late yesterday.

The Nunavut government says travel in or out of Pangnirtung, which is on Baffin Island, is limited to essential purposes only, effective immediately.

Nunavut's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the threat of the Omicron variant led to the decision to tighten public health measures to limit potential spread to other communities.

It's not yet known if the cases are the Omicron variant.

Outdoor gatherings in the community are restricted to 50 people and indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people plus household members.

Indoor public gatherings, fitness centres, libraries, galleries and museums are limited to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, while restaurants are capped at 25 per cent capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.