TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors players have reportedly been told to self-quarantine because they recently played against the Utah Jazz player who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report from ESPN, players from five teams that played the Jazz within the past 10 days have been told to self-quarantine: the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors played the Jazz in Utah on Monday.

The Raptors were also given precautionary tests for coronavirus Wednesday night, according to a tweet from Shams Charania, an NBA basketball reporter for sports news website The Athletic.

Sources: The Raptors have informed their players to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to coronavirus situation. Toronto faced Utah and Rudy Gobert on Monday.

That same night, the NBA announced it has suspended its season until further notice. The Associated Press reports that the Jazz player who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was centre Rudy Gobert, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

"The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice,'' the league said in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.''

Gobert was tested ahead Utah's match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The league was awaiting the results before deciding whether to go ahead with the game.

After fans waited 30 minutes for tipoff, the NBA announced that the game was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."