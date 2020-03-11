TORONTO -- Tom Hanks has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

The actor made the announcement on social media, saying that he and his wife Rita Wilson had gone to get tested after feeling unwell.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He said they would be isolating themselves for “as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote.

Baz Luhrman’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, which Hanks is starring in as Presley’s manager, was filming in Australia.