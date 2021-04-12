TORONTO -- Canada is in its third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, recording more than a million confirmed cases so far.

Ontario currently leads all provinces and territories in the number of active cases, recording nearly 34,800 cases as of today. Quebec follows with almost 13,000 active cases.

Where does each province stand in the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic? Interact with the timeline below, which shows the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases as of April 11:

Canada has recorded more than 23,300 coronavirus-related deaths as of April 11. Quebec currently has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, followed by Ontario and Alberta.

To see where other countries stand in total number of COVID-19 cases, view the timeline below.

Note: Canada-wide data is collected from daily provincial reports. World data on COVID-19 is collected from Our World in Data.