TORONTO -- Tim Hortons has suspended the use of reusable cups over COVID-19 fears.

Rival chains Starbucks and The Second Cup have also halted the environmentally friendly measure.

“Though health officials have not recommended any changes to current procedures, after listening to our restaurant owners and comments from our guests, we are going to pause on accepting reusable cups at this time,” the coffee chain said in a press release released March 6.

“We are continuing to reinforce proper health and sanitization procedures at restaurants and our supply chain is sourcing extra gloves, hand sanitization gel and other essential cleaning materials should we need them in the coming months.”