'There’s a lot of COVID out there right now': Bogoch on summer wave

As the province of Ontario enters a summer wave of COVID-19, infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says a rise in cases and hospitalizations is being driven by an Omicron subvariant.

“One of the key things about this BA.5 subvariant is that it has a way to wriggle through some of the protective immunity we would get through vaccination or recovery from infection,” Bogoch told CTV News Channel on Friday.

Bogoch also warned that even if this is a smaller wave, there are fewer hands on deck to help control the spread of COVID-19 because the health-care system is already stretched.

