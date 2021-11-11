TORONTO -- A popular anti-vaccine video of an angry woman ranting on a commercial plane about an unvaccinated passenger is actually a scene from a short film that was staged and shared on social media to gain mass attention.

The video clip was posted to TikTok by a creator named Anjelo Tavera on Nov. 2 and has since been viewed over 35.6 million times. It has also been reposted and shared thousands of times on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The video, which appears to be recorded from the angle of a watching passenger, shows a blonde woman in a blue sweater -- dubbed "Karen" online -- berating a flight attendant on a commercial passenger jet after the man seated beside her refused to show her his proof of COVID-19 vaccination, leading the woman to believe that the man is unvaccinated.

"I work hard, I paid for my seat, which is clearly going to put my life in danger," the woman says in the video

"I cannot be made to breathe his oxygen. That’s not fair," she continues before the captain appears to deliver a speech to the plane passengers.

"Vaccinated or unvaccinated, we should respect each other," the captain said, adding that he will not tolerate "discrimination" against the unvaccinated on his flight. The woman is then removed from the aircraft to a round of applause.

BACKGROUND AND ANALYSIS

Despite numerous red flags questioning the authenticity of the video, including the woman's accent, empty passenger seats beyond the camera's focus, and dramatic background music, the video has been used online to promote anti-vaccine narratives and misinformation, given the film's buzzy social topic.

According to an IMDB page shared by Twitter account @HoaxEye, which works to verify popular online content, the video is part of a short film called "Covid Flight." The role of "Karen" is played by U.K. actor Diana Winter who is from Bournemouth and registered with U.K. Equity. She has also appeared in a handful of other short films, according to her IMDB page. The flight attendant appears to have been played by actor Jordan Holland, who is represented by Aston Management.

Jamie Hull-Greenwood of JCP Film is credited on IMDB as the director of the video. According to its Facebook page, JPC Film is an "independent production team with a history of delivering professional, hard-hitting and visually stunning media content."

While the video has little to no airline insignia, red seat covers with an airplane logo that is similar to that of J.A.R.E., a Bournemouth, U.K.-based airline training partnership, are visible around the 1:20 mark of the video.

According to the company's website, J.A.R.E. offers the Boeing B737 for hire to film crews, among other services, providing further indication that the video was not filmed at an actual commercial flight.

Content creator Prince Ea, also known as Richard Williams is listed as executive producer of the film. Williams, who has 5.6 million YouTube subscribers, regularly publishes similar staged videos depicting controversial social scenarios on his channel.

He posted the video for "Covid Flight" on Nov. 1 on Facebook and captioned the post, "She must have been having a bad day." However, Williams did not disclose the source of the clip or mention that it does not depict genuine events. The video has since been shared over 150,000 times.

CONCLUSION

By Williams posting "Covid Flight" on social media without a disclaimer about its authenticity, the video was shared widely online with little context due to its controversial topic of vaccine requirements on international flights.

Contact us

See a story or post circulating on social media that you think may be disinformation or in need of fact-checking?

Let us know by sharing with us the link to the post or the source of the information.

Email us by clicking here or visit our Newsbreaker page.

Please include your full name, city and province.