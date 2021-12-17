TORONTO -- The highly contagious Omicron variant is causing COVID-19 case numbers to skyrocket worldwide. First detected in November, it is soon expected to become the dominant version of the virus.

Although it is known to spread much more rapidly, it is still unclear if Omicron causes more or less severe illness than its predecessors. That’s why we want to hear from you.

Were you or anyone you know diagnosed with COVID-19 in December? If so, there is a chance you may have contracted the new Omicron variant. Reach out and tell us about your symptoms and experiences.

