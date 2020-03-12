Territories prepare for coronavirus with limited health facilities
Arctic governments are bracing for the potential impact of the novel coronavirus in far-flung, isolated communities.
No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories or Yukon.
But officials in the NWT acknowledge the territory's public health infrastructure is limited.
The NWT is assessing its supply of personal protection equipment and other essential supplies.
In Nunavut, where overcrowded homes are common, the government says entire houses may have to be isolated if an infection is discovered.
The territory says it could also isolate people in clinical settings.
