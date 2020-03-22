LONDON -- The idea sprung up on Facebook: why not give children going for walks, something to hunt for? Like... a bear.

Inspired by the Michael Rosen children’s book ‘We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,’ CTV National News Correspondent Daniele Hamamdjian shared the idea on her southeast London street’s WhatsApp group and next thing she knew, the bears appeared one by one in the windows.

Those who didn't have kids - or teddy bears - improvised.

