Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam is set to discuss how Canada can tackle future health challenges at a news conference on Monday, amid rising COVID-19 case levels in several provinces.

The news conference will take place at 12 p.m. EDT, following the tabling of her 2021 Annual Report: A Vision to Transform Canada's Public Health System.

According to a press release, Tam will explore “what it will take for Canada to be better prepared for future public health emergencies, and how the public health system needs to be transformed, to ensure that all people in Canada are better protected from current and emerging health threats and can achieve better health.”

Ontario and Quebec have been consistently reporting more than 1,000 daily cases. The case positivity rate has also jumped up in Ontario to 5.4 per cent, the highest it’s been since May.

There have been more than 100 cases of the new variant of concern, Omicron.

