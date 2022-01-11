References to a supposed “Deltacron” variant have been removed from a leading COVID-19 genome database following heavy scrutiny from skeptics who believed the results may have stemmed from lab error.

Deltacron, named because of its supposed genetic similarities to both the Omicron and Delta variants, was first reported by Dr. Leondios Kostrikis, head of the laboratory of biotechnology and molecular virology at the University of Cyprus, on Jan. 7.

Since its initial reporting, experts have questioned it’s validity and suggested the results may have stemmed from either lab error or contamination.

“Let’s not use words like deltacron, flurona or flurone. Please,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, infectious disease epidemiologist and COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization, tweeted on Monday.

“These words imply combination of viruses/variants (and) this is not happening. ‘Deltacron’ is likely contamination during sequencing.”

On Tuesday, the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID), an organization that provides open-source genomic information on the influenza virus and COVID-19, confirmed to CTVNews.ca in an email that the original researchers removed the Deltacron data pending further investigation into possible contamination of the study sample.

“With 7 million genome sequences and associated clinical and epidemiological data shared via GISAID since [Jan 10, 2020], mistakes in the generation should not be a surprise,” a spokesperson for the GISAID said in a statement. “Rushing to conclusions on data that is shared with enormous effort to support the global surveillance is not helpful in any outbreak.”

GISAID added that it’s global experts work to release genomic data as soon as possible, while also verifying the results and speaking to the research team to address any possible clarifications or errors.

“As a result of GISAID’s confirmation procedures, countless errors are detected that would otherwise be introduced in its database,” the statement read.

“These processes regularly result in an improvement of data and occasionally the withdrawal thereof.”