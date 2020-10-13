TORONTO -- Experts are calling on the government to hire more trained workers for long-term care homes to better protect vulnerable residents from COVID-19’s second wave.

Miranda Ferrier, president of the Canadian Support Workers Association (CANSWA), says that although long-term care homes are better prepared in terms of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), most homes remain short-staffed.

“If you look at the current situation in long-term care, you have one personal support worker (PSW) caring for up to 15 residents per shift,” Ferrier told CTV’s Your Morning Tuesday.

“If we have more staff that means they’re working with a smaller group of residents, which means spread would not be as huge.”

Ferrier’s message comes on the heels of a warning from Canada's chief public health officer that the spread of COVID-19 is shifting, once again, towards seniors.

Reports of outbreaks in long-term care centres and retirement homes have been rising in recent weeks. Multiple outbreaks have also been declared in long-term care homes in B.C., and a new outbreak at a Winnipeg-based home has resulted in seven deaths and 74 cases.

But several hot spots remain in Ontario, where there have been 1,888 deaths reported among residents and patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Sunday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that the federal government approved a request to send the Red Cross into seven long-term care homes in the Ottawa region.

As of Oct. 10, there were 58 active outbreaks and 40 deaths related to COVID-19 in long-term care homes in Ontario.

“We really have to look at how we’re doing long-term care, we have to look at what we can do to protect our vulnerable residents, and that is up to us—the public—to make sure it doesn’t go back to the homes,” Ferrier said, calling for stricter rules surrounding visitations to care homes in areas inundated by COVID-19 cases.

Ontario has already tightened restrictions on visitor policies at some long-term care homes, specifying that visits to homes in regions with high case numbers will be restricted to staff, essential visitors and caregivers.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is also urging family members or friends of residents to apply for caregiver status so they can continue visiting the homes -- a measure patient advocates say is vital to resident mental and physical health.

The rules would allow each resident to designate two people as caregivers who can enter the home regardless of whether or not a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the facility.

But Ferrier notes it’s up to loved ones to ensure they are protecting vulnerable communities should open visitation still be allowed.

“If you have loved ones in long-term care, make sure you have a negative test result before you go into the home. Make sure to socially distance, wear a mask, and, if possible, wear full PPE while in the home,” she said.

- With files from Brooklyn Neustaeter and the Canadian Press