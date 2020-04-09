OTTAWA -- With strong public health measures, between 11,000 and 22,000 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the months ahead, though the death rate could be much higher with poor containment measures, federal modelling shows.

With strong public health measures, federal models show that if 2.5 per cent of the population contracts the virus, 11,000 people could die, but if that case count doubles to five per cent, 22,000 deaths are projected.

Health Canada released modelling data with different possible scenarios Thursday morning, warning that outcomes depend on how Canadians behave to keep the respiratory illness from spreading.

The agency says the fight against the novel coronavirus will likely take many months and require cycles of tighter and weaker controls.

The short-term federal projection on the spread of COVID-19 shows that between 500-700 Canadians could die from COVID-19 in the next week, with the number of cases rising to between 22,580 and 31,850 cases.

The projected total numbers of deaths in Canada vary widely based on the impact of public health measures in place. For example, with no control efforts in place, up to 80 per cent of Canadians could contract the virus.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says these possible scenarios are imperfect given the different regional epidemics, and the outcomes will ultimately be determined by Canadians’ actions and the severity of health measures in place.

Federal officials are briefing reporters on the data and modelling that is informing the current national public health measures in place to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several provinces have already released their best- and worst-case projections for the number of deaths and cases, as well as how long they estimate it will take to contain the virus that’s already infected nearly 19,300 Canadians and killed 435 people nationwide.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to these projections during his daily address at 11:15 EDT. On Wednesday, he said to expect that even when Canada begins returning to normal, it still won’t be normal.

More to come…