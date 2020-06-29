OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that things are moving in the right direction when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, though the threat remains. His remarks come ahead of Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam providing a revised picture of the current epidemic in this country through new modelling, including the estimated number of cases and deaths on the horizon.

“The virus remains a very serious threat to our health,” Trudeau said Monday, updating Canadians on the latest pandemic relief efforts the federal government is working on, which includes looking to extend a commercial rent relief program for another month.

Trudeau also said that as it’s now summer, he and federal health officials will be transitioning out of the nearly daily national addresses, to coming out to speak to Canadians “a few times a week… when we have briefings, or information to share” and still publishing the latest figures on cases and deaths every day.

“After a very challenging spring, things are continuing to move in the right direction. We still have some hotspots in some parts of the country, but nationally, the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths is declining over time. And that's because Canadians are doing their part,” Trudeau said. “Though, while we're on the right track, the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet. As we start to reopen parts of the economy we must continue to follow local public health guidelines to keep each other safe.”

Monday’s figures will be the fourth federal modelling update offered by Heath Canada officials.

It comes after Tam warned earlier this month, that Canada could see “explosive growth” in new cases if reopening is not done with caution. The figures showed that, if the spread prevention measures are insufficient, Canada could have another peak come October.

Tam comments coincided with the latest federal COVID-19 modelling projection that there would be between 97,990 and 107,454 cases, and between 7,700 and 9,400 deaths by June 15.

To-date there are 103,250 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 64 per cent have recovered, while there have been 8,522 deaths.

The most recent national projections on the severity and scope of COVID-19 prior to Monday’s update also showed that 82 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths are linked to seniors’ homes, and that outbreaks in other congregate living and work settings are also driving case counts, such as those in meat packing plants, shelters, and correctional facilities. As well, approximately 94 per cent of the deaths have occurred in people over the age of 60.

During the April 28 modelling update Canada first saw indicators that the COVID-19 curve was flattening in Canada and that the rate of case spread had levelled off in most provinces. The modelling at that time also showed that, compared to other countries, Canada’s epidemic growth has been slower.

The first round of projections showed the peak of cases in Canada might come in late spring, with the end of the first wave in the summer. On April 9, it was estimated that between 4,000 and 300,000 people in Canada could die from COVID-19 during the pandemic depending on the level of containment efforts. Though health officials estimated that, under the current public health measures, the realistic figure would be somewhere around 44,000 COVID-19 deaths in the months ahead.

At the time, Trudeau said to expect small outbreaks to continue once the initial wave was over, saying certain public health precautions would be the new normal until a vaccine is developed.