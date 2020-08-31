TORONTO -- Starbucks Canada says it will start requiring customers to wear facial coverings while in its cafes in mid-September.

The company says the rule will come into effect at all of its company-owned cafes in Canada on Sept. 14.

Starbucks says the policy is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Customers who arrive at a Starbucks without a mask will have the option to use the drive-thru, order curbside pickup using the company's app or seek delivery.

Starbucks previously started asking all of its employees to complete a pre-check before their shift that included taking their temperature, putting on a mask and washing their hands.

The company also upped its store cleanings to ensure surfaces that are touched often are sanitized frequently.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2020.