The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE does not damage sperm, according to a study by Israeli researchers.

They collected sperm samples from 43 male volunteers before and roughly a month after the men were vaccinated.

None of their sperm parameters - volume, concentration, or motility - had changed significantly after vaccination, the researchers reported Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

"These preliminary results are reassuring to the young male population undergoing vaccination worldwide," the researchers said.

"Couples desiring to conceive should vaccinate, as vaccination does not affect sperm," whereas previous studies have shown that coronavirus infection does affect sperm adversely.