TORONTO -- Special COVID-19-related entry requirements and information for flights coming from India and Morocco into Canada have been removed, according to updated travel advice for those countries on the federal government’s website.

The updates appear to remove the last of the special requirements for the two countries in what began as flight bans last year. Ottawa suspended direct flights from India in April 2021 and Morocco in August 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases in those countries at the time. The ban was lifted for India in September, and October for Morocco.

Information that included requirements for a pre-departure negative molecular test result from an airport lab that had to be performed within 18 hours of departure was removed on the travel page for India on Thursday evening.

The standard requirement for entry into Canada is a molecular test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Information for travel from Morocco that included a pre-departure negative molecular test documented in a test certificate issued by the Government of Morocco and recognized by the European Commission was also removed for that country on Thursday evening.

The additional information on the two countries were still posted on a separate information page for vaccinated travellers entering Canada that was last updated on Jan. 21, 2022. The Public Health Agency of Caanda was unable to immediately respond to a query seeking clarification.