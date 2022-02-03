A South Korean company has come up with a new mask design that folds up to cover the user’s nose while dining in public, supposedly providing some form of protection against COVID-19 while eating and drinking.

The two-piece mask, called “Kosk”— a combination of “ko,” the Korean word for “nose,” and the word “mask”—is designed to be worn as a typical face mask, covering both the nose and mouth, but can be adjusted to cover just the nose.

One box, which includes 10 masks, currently retails for 9,800 won or about $10.35.

But it isn’t the mask’s fair price point that is attracting so much attention. Produced by South Korean company Atman, the Kosk mask has received 118 five-star ratings from Korean users, many of which allude to the peace of mind the mask brings them when dining in public.

On social media, however, many have questioned the efficacy of the unique design—including public health experts.

“Definitely, definitely, definitely would not provide ‘safe eating’! They could provide marginal protection and source control,” Claire Horwell, professor of Geohealth at the U.K.-based Durham University, tweeted Thursday.

On sale in South Korea: 'Kosk', the mask for your nose (ko), for use in restaurants and cafes..... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/xHs0EwG6bB — Sokeel Park 박석길 (@Sokeel) February 1, 2022

Although there are studies that suggest COVID-19 most easily enters the body through the nose, when it comes to airflow, the physics of the beak-like mask would provide little protection to both the user and those around them.

“When you're talking, you're going to be breathing out [and in] to some extent. We know even that just speaking, let alone shouting or singing or something like that, expels a lot of virus,” Michael Brauer, professor at the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) School of Population and Public Health, told CTVNews.ca by phone Thursday.

“In terms of protecting others, which is the function of masks, I think this would be a really bad idea.”

More importantly, Brauer notes, you breathe in and out through your mouth when you’re eating and drinking. So even if you weren’t socializing, the likelihood of coming into contact with an airborne illness like COVID-19 is still possible.

“So not only is it not offering any real protection for those around you but it kind of offers a false sense of security that it's really doing anything,” he explained.

“But, wearing this while eating and drinking versus wearing nothing while eating and drinking… maybe it's better than nothing.”