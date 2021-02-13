Some Europeans get choosy about which vaccines they want
Published Saturday, February 13, 2021 3:05PM EST
A Polish teacher is vaccinated against the coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Krakow, Poland, Friday Feb. 12, 2021. As Poland began vaccinating teachers on Friday, many say they are unhappy that they are getting AstraZeneca vaccines against the coronavirus, rather than the Pfizer shots earmarked for health care workers and the elderly. Nearly a year into the pandemic, many Europeans and others globally are desperate to get vaccinated and return to normal life. But many don't want just any vaccine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
WARSAW, POLAND -- Many Europeans are desperate for a coronavirus vaccine.But not just any vaccine. As AstraZeneca vaccines are rolling out to European Union nations this month, joining the Pfizer and Moderna shots already available, some people are balking at being offered a vaccine that they perceive as second-best.
Poland has begun vaccinating teachers with the AstraZeneca vaccine, but some had misgivings about its efficacy. It's a concern that some professional groups are also voicing in Italy and Spain, even though AstraZeneca says its vaccine offers high levels of protection against severe disease. And the health minister of Cyprus warns that opting for one vaccine over another risks delaying inoculations.