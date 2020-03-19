TORONTO -- As businesses around the country close their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several electronic retailers in Canada are staying open to keep people connected.

On Thursday, Corie Barry, the CEO of Best Buy, announced the company would be shortening its store hours and limiting the number of customers allowed in at one time in order to adhere to social distancing measures.

Barry said the company is trying to balance keeping their employees safe while also providing Canadians with the technology they need to stay connected during the health emergency.

“You are turning to us for help getting the technology that allows you to continue running a small business or shift your usual job from an office setting to your home. You are turning to us to help your children continue their education outside of their classroom. And, you are turning to us for necessities that allow you to store and prepare food for your family,” he wrote.

Best Buy isn’t the only electronic retailer staying open during the outbreak.

Canada Computers & Electronics locations have also remained open with reduced hours of service. According to its website, the majority of its retailers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m. local time.

Staples Canada, too, has reduced their store hours beginning March 19 in light of the pandemic. The new hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Any of their stores located within malls will align with the mall’s hours, the company said.

The company said it’s also reducing the number of customers allowed in a store at one time.

“Thousands of small businesses, health care clinics, government agencies, offices and communities across Canada rely on us to provide essential products and services to continue basic operations during this uncertain time. It is important to many communities that we continue to serve them in-store and online,” David Boone, the CEO Staples Canada, said in a statement.

While many electronic retailers have chosen to stay open, The Source, which is owned by BCE Inc., the parent company of CTV News, said they will close all of their corporately-owned retail locations across the country on March 31.

“This is intended to assist in minimizing the spread of the virus,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As the situation continues to unfold, we will continually adapt our response and adjust our business practices as required.”