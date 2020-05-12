Lingering uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting some Canadian university students to reconsider their plans for the fall, even as more post-secondary schools announce strategies to navigate evolving health and safety measures.

In recent days, several universities -- including McGill University, the University of British Columbia and the University of Ottawa -- have unveiled broad plans for the fall that centre on offering classes primarily online.

In Montreal, students at McGill will see classes delivered largely through remote platforms, while the French-language Universite de Montreal said only a few courses or parts of courses will take place on campus.

UBC said larger classes will be held online, with a select number of smaller classes conducted in person in accordance with physical distancing and other guidelines.

The University of Ottawa, meanwhile, said all its classes, with some exceptions, will include a distance-learning option in September.

However, a survey released Tuesday suggests a significant number of students are rethinking their plans for college and university due to the financial impact of the pandemic, as well as concerns over limited support and the comparative quality of remote learning.

The survey, which polled more than 1,000 prospective and returning post-secondary students, found 30 per cent said they might change their plans about enrolling this fall.

Half of respondents said the pandemic has made it more difficult to afford tuition and living costs, according to the survey commissioned by the Canadian Association of University Teachers and the Canadian Federation of Students.

"Among those students who say they will still be able to afford their tuition fees and living costs, a large number -- about 75 per cent -- are worried that distance learning will create a poor learning experience," David Robinson, the CAUT's executive director, said in a statement.

Alexandre Denis, a journalism and anthropology student at Concordia University in Montreal, said he's thinking of taking fewer courses than he'd originally intended next semester because he believes some, such as photography and video classes, won't be as useful when taught remotely.

"It's definitely making me reconsider how many classes I want to take at once," he said. "I definitely don't think that online learning at its current state is a proper replacement."

Students will also be deprived of the valuable social and learning opportunities offered by campus clubs and associations, he said.

"As a student journalist, I feel like what I do working at a student publication or student radio is significantly more useful in my professional development than a lot of my classes," he said.

Jacob Williams, who just finished his first year of law school at the University of Manitoba's Robson Hall, said he had previously contemplated transferring to an Ontario law school for the fall term but is now weighing his options to factor in each province's timeline for easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario, one of the provinces hit hardest by the pandemic, may be slower in allowing campuses to reopen than Manitoba, which has seen fewer cases of the virus, he said.

"Law school costs almost twice as much in Ontario. If the cheaper school has in-person learning...that has to be considered," Williams said in an email, noting he finds online learning less effective.

Post-secondary institutions across Canada were forced to close their campuses in March due to the COVID-19 health crisis, and rapidly shifted their classes online.

Provincial governments have recently announced plans to gradually ease restrictions and reopen their economies, with most steps hinging on a continued decline in COVID-19 cases.

In Quebec, where elementary schools and daycares outside the Montreal area were allowed to reopen this week, Premier Francois Legault said it's too early to know what education will look like this fall.

Legault was asked Monday whether the decisions by McGill and the Universite de Montreal were signs that all schooling should be done virtually in September, but he said a lot remains in flux.

"I think we'll look at the situation," Legault said.

"We hope that there'll be some teaching that will be done physically in universities, and colleges, and schools, but we cannot confirm if it will be possible today. So, probably during the summer, we'll have announcements to make."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 12, 2020.