TORONTO -- Smiling and flexing for the camera in a Harry Potter T-shirt, a six-year-old U.S. boy with cystic fibrosis said he has recovered after contracting the coronavirus.

“I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19,” said Joseph Bostain in a Facebook video.

On March 19, the boy’s mother Sabrina shared on social media that her son had tested positive for the disease.

“He has had fever and cough and is tired! He is immune compromised from his Cystic Fibrosis!” she wrote in a Facebook post.

In another post a few days later, she shared footage of a drive-by parade organized by Joseph’s school.