TORONTO -- While most schools across the country remain closed for the rest of the school year, experts from one of Canada’s leading children’s hospitals are calling for schools to reopen while adhering to a list of safety guidelines.

On Wednesday, an advisory group from the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto released a series of recommendations on schools reopening, which covered a range of topics, including screening students for symptoms, proper hand hygiene, the use of face masks, physical distancing, cleaning and ventilation, and mental health supports among others.

While the SickKids experts acknowledged that closing schools may have been reasonable during the early pandemic response, they stressed the need for students to return school in order to avoid adverse health and welfare consequences for children.

Some of those consequences include, decreased vaccination coverage, delayed diagnosis and care for medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19, impacts on children’s behaviour and mental health, and exposure to child abuse, violence, and neglect.

In terms of the risk of coronavirus infection for children, the experts said that multiple reports from around the world indicate that children account for a small percentage of COVID-19 infections and the majority of them are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. There have been no pediatric deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in Canada to date.

In Canada, the advisory group said there have been 98,605 COVID-19 cases reported as of June 15 and only 6,824 (6.9 per cent) were in children aged 0 to 19. They said there is mounting evidence to suggest children may be less susceptible to the disease and less likely to transmit it to others.

Even severe cases of COVID-19 in children that require hospitalization, such as those with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), are relatively rare and treatable, according to the group.

“It is critical that we balance the risks of COVID-19 in children, which appear to be minimal, with the harms of school closure which is impacting their physical and mental health,” the recommendations state.

Although the expert group said it’s impossible to remove all risk of infection and disease now that coronavirus has been well established in many communities, it’s possible for schools to mitigate that risk when they reopen by taking extra precautions.

More to come…