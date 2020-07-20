TORONTO -- A New Hampshire woman is thankful she and her newborn baby girl are on the road to recovery after she gave birth while in a coma due to a COVID-19 infection.

Rocio Casalduc developed a cough during her second pregnancy so she went to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for a COVID-19 test.

"I was COVID-positive and that's when I just dropped,” she told CNN. “I couldn't even think. I was so nervous."

During treatment, Casalduc answered some difficult questions about the future of her and her unborn child, including which of the two would she like saved if there were any complications.

"If I had to choose between me and my daughter's life, who would I choose? And, that's when -- I don't even know. I just started to cry,” she said.

The 20-year-old from Nashua, N.H., told doctors to save her child before she was but on a ventilator. When she woke up three weeks later, baby Victoria was born three months premature.

Victoria still needs time in the hospital, but is expected to recover.

"I just told them: ‘I'm not going to let her leave so soon. We're going to fight,’” Casalduc said. “She's a fighter just like me. Up to this day today, she's still fighting. She's still a little sick, but she's like me. She's a fighter."

This isn’t the first time a woman has had to give birth while in a coma due to COVID-19.

In late March, Angela Primachenko, 34 weeks pregnant at the time, decided to go into a medically induced coma. Her daughter Ava was born on April 1 and she would not awake from the coma until five days later.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, pregnant woman have the same mortality rate for COVID-19 as the general population, but are more likely to be hospitalized from the virus.

Earlier this month, researchers out of Italy said there is “strong evidence” that pregnant mothers can pass along COVID-19 through the womb.

Last week, health officials in Vancouver confirmed a case of COVID-19 in a newborn at a neonatal intensive care unit. The baby has not shown signs of the virus and it’s not clear how the child contracted the it either.