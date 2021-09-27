WHITEHORSE -- The Government of Yukon says students in several elementary classes at two schools in the communities of Watson Lake and Carcross have been asked to self-isolate as a result of positive COVID-19 tests, though the schools remain open.

The government says letters advising self-isolation have been sent home for students in Grades 1, 4 and 5 at Johnson Elementary School in Watson Lake near the B.C. boundary.

The territory says similar letters have also been sent for students in Kindergarten and the Grade 1, 2 and 3 split class at Ghuch Tia Community School in Carcross.

It says Yukon's top doctor has provided specific directions to all staff and students after risk assessments were conducted by Yukon Communicable Disease Control, and the directions differ for older students and staff based on vaccination status.

Grade 10 students at Watson Lake Senior Secondary have been advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, but they are not required to self-isolate, and that school remains open as well.

There are 37 active infections in the territory, with six cases diagnosed over the weekend.

Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, says it takes many days for a child to stop being infectious, even with mild symptoms, which is why testing for the virus is so important before children can safely return to school.

In a statement, Elliott adds she is pleased that the first outbreak at a long-term home in Yukon was limited and that the two people who tested positive at Copper Ridge Place in Whitehorse have recovered with no further transmission detected .

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27. 2021.