TORONTO -- Serbian soldiers have started converting a large exhibition centre into a 3,000-bed hospital to house COVID-19 patients.

The makeshift hospital is being constructed inside the Belgrade Fair complex, which is Europe’s largest self-supported dome.

The complex, which sits on the banks of the Sava River, usually hosts trade shows and conventions.

The exhibition hall was taken over by the government amid growing concerns COVID-19 cases could overwhelm the country’s hospitals. As of March 25, Serbia has reported 303 cases of COVID-19.

Serbia’s defence minister said in a statement that Chinese doctors would be inspecting the new hospital to see if any improvements could be made.