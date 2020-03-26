LONDON, U.K. -- How do you explain the pandemic to a young child?

How do you explain why no playdates are allowed, why in some cases they can’t leave the house, can’t even touch other human beings?

CTV News is compiling videos of children in Canada and around the world describing the situation as they see and understand it. Have your child explain to us why they’re stuck at home, why they can’t see nana and grandpa, why everything is now so different.Submissions should be shot horizontally, please.

Contact us

Email us by clicking here.

Please include your name, age, and city.