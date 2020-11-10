OTTAWA -- Citing record-breaking spikes in new COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is imploring provinces to reach out for more help from the federal government if they need it, and not to keep sectors of the economy open if it’s putting Canadians at risk.

“With rising cases of COVID-19 here at home, there’s added pressure on all orders of government to keep people safe, and to protect jobs. But I would hope that no leader in our country is easing public health vigilance because they feel pressure not to shut down businesses or slow down our economy,” Trudeau said.

“I understand that worry, but let me tell you: that’s how we end up with businesses going out of business, and the economy damaged even more. Beating COVID is the only way to protect our economy,” he said.

On Tuesday, after recently easing restrictions in some high-infection zones Ontario recorded a record-breaking 1,388 new infections. In Manitoba the government has just announced the entire province is moving under “Code Red” critical restrictions after seeing a surge of new cases in recent days.

Trudeau said the situation is “really concerning.”

“I’m imploring the premiers and our mayors to please do the right thing: Act now to protect public health. If you think something is missing in the support, we’re offering for your citizens, tell us,” Trudeau said. “Whatever it takes, however long it takes.”