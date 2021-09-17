ARVIAT, NUNAVUT -- Schools were closed Friday in Arviat, Nunavut, after a presumptive case of COVID-19 was reported in a school-aged student in the community.

Nunavut's chief public officer wouldn't say how old the infected student is, but added that neither the pupil nor family have travelled recently.

Dr. Michael Patterson said that means the student was infected by someone outside the household.

As a result, restrictions were tightened in the community of about 3,000, with mandatory masking and limits on indoor gatherings.

It was the only active case of COVID-19 in Arviat and the second case in the territory, with one in Iqaluit.

Results confirming the suspected positive case were expected later in the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.