TORONTO -- The San Jose Sharks may play their remaining home games without fans in attendance after the California county where the team's arena is located announced a ban on mass gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Santa Clara County officials announced on Monday that there will be a ban on meetings of 1,000 people or more following the first coronavirus-related death in the area.

The Sharks said in a statement released late Monday night that the team will abide by the order and review its three remaining home games in March.

"SAP Center at San Jose is aware of the County of Santa Clara’s Public Health Department order to prohibit public and private mass gatherings through the end of March. We will adhere to the mandated guidelines. No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17. We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days," the statement read. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."

Santa Clara health officials said the ban will take effect on Wednesday, March 11 at midnight local time and will remain in place for three weeks.

It marks the first time a major North American sports team would be forced to postpone or cancel a game due to the outbreak.

"Today's order and new recommendations will reduce the number of people who develop severe illness and will help prevent our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, in a news release.

Cody said in a press conference that the Sharks could continue to have their games in the SAP Center, but would have to do so without fans in the arena.

The Sharks have home games scheduled for March 19 against the Montreal Canadiens, March 21 against the Boston Bruins and March 29 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Earlier Monday the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer announced that they are closing access to locker rooms to all nonessential personnel, including media, in response to the outbreak.

They said in a joint statement that they made the decision "after consultation with infectious disease and public health experts."

More than 114,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, and more than 3,900 have died. Most cases are in China, but the outbreak has spread to about 100 other countries.

-- With files from The Associated Press